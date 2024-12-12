Taylor Swift reflects on successful Eras Tour end with iconic lyric tribute

Taylor Swift delighted fans by sharing her first Instagram post after completing her record-breaking Eras Tour.
The Lover crooner took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to offer a glimpse into her electrifying performance of Eras Tour, following the end of her mesmerizing global tour.
Swift shared a series of images along with a caption from her fan-favorite ballad, All Too Well.
In a shared photo, the Look What You Made Me Do singer dropped a photo of her posing inside the "cleaning cart.”
She also posted a snap from the stage as a group shot with her backup dancers, singers and band.
Swift, who kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, captioned the post. "It was rare. I was there. I remember it.”
To note, the post came shortly after PEOPLE reported that Swift rewarded her touring crew with $197 million in bonuses.
She rewarded the amount to her truck drivers and caterers, also production assistants, dancers and more.
Following her December 8 show, Swift reflected on her Eras Tour saying, "We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life."
According to the New York Times, after her 149th show, Swift's production company, Taylor Swift Touring, shared that over 10 million people had attended the Eras Tour and that more than $2 million in tickets had been sold.