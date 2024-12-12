Royal

Kate Middleton drops big surprise as Prince Harry sends emotional message

The Princess of Wales makes surprise announcement after Prince Harry's heartfelt Christmas confession

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024


Princess Kate has shared delightful update for Christmas after Prince Harry's heartbreaking confession.

Shortly after the Duke of Sussex shared his moving thoughts about Christmas in his virtual appearance at UK's charity, Scotty's Little Soldiers' festive party, Kate shared a lovely surprise with her fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram account shared a video of the future Queen's Christmas Carol Service, which she hosted last week at Westminster Abbey, London.

The exciting and heartfelt reel featured Catherine with her kids Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attending service, which hosted nearly 1600 guests.

"Together at Christmas - a chance to celebrate all those who have shown love, empathy and kindness in their communities this year, Watch Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm on @itv and @itvxofficial," the announcement alongside the video read.

During his virtual appearance at the charity's Christmas event, Harry spoke to the bereaved military kids and young people of the charity via video call.

"It’s okay to feel however you feel at Christmas," he said.

The duke continued, "Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you’ll experience every single one of these emotions and that’s absolutely fine."

"Remember you’ve got each other, you’ve got Scotty’s and you’ve got the people that love you," Harry added.

It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.

Queen Letizia exudes 'Barbie' vibes in slaying pink outfit during Rome trip: SEE

Queen Letizia exudes 'Barbie' vibes in slaying pink outfit during Rome trip: SEE
Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane

Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane
Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare

Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare
OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple

OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple
Queen Letizia exudes 'Barbie' vibes in slaying pink outfit during Rome trip: SEE
Queen Letizia exudes 'Barbie' vibes in slaying pink outfit during Rome trip: SEE
Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare
Palace issues delightful update on Queen Camilla amid pneumonia scare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s true intention behind new doc revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s true intention behind new doc revealed
Prince William, Kate ready to take the throne amid Charles’ abdication plans
Prince William, Kate ready to take the throne amid Charles’ abdication plans
Prince Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card after Prince William plans revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card after Prince William plans revealed
Meghan Markle celebrates baby news as Prince Harry debunks divorce rumors
Meghan Markle celebrates baby news as Prince Harry debunks divorce rumors
Kate Middleton transformed after her cancer battle?
Kate Middleton transformed after her cancer battle?
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turns head at outing with Portuguese President
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turns head at outing with Portuguese President
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde shine in Belgian Royal family's Christmas portrait: SEE
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde shine in Belgian Royal family's Christmas portrait: SEE
Prince William reveals his current Netflix watch with Kate Middleton
Prince William reveals his current Netflix watch with Kate Middleton
Prince Harry sends thoughtful message to Royal Family before Christmas
Prince Harry sends thoughtful message to Royal Family before Christmas
Prince William, Princess Kate face security risks after Windsor estate burglary: Reports
Prince William, Princess Kate face security risks after Windsor estate burglary: Reports