Kate Middleton drops big surprise as Prince Harry sends emotional message

Princess Kate has shared delightful update for Christmas after Prince Harry's heartbreaking confession.
Shortly after the Duke of Sussex shared his moving thoughts about Christmas in his virtual appearance at UK's charity, Scotty's Little Soldiers' festive party, Kate shared a lovely surprise with her fans.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram account shared a video of the future Queen's Christmas Carol Service, which she hosted last week at Westminster Abbey, London.
The exciting and heartfelt reel featured Catherine with her kids Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attending service, which hosted nearly 1600 guests.
"Together at Christmas - a chance to celebrate all those who have shown love, empathy and kindness in their communities this year, Watch Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm on @itv and @itvxofficial," the announcement alongside the video read.
During his virtual appearance at the charity's Christmas event, Harry spoke to the bereaved military kids and young people of the charity via video call.
"It’s okay to feel however you feel at Christmas," he said.
The duke continued, "Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you’ll experience every single one of these emotions and that’s absolutely fine."
"Remember you’ve got each other, you’ve got Scotty’s and you’ve got the people that love you," Harry added.
It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.