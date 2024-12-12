Prince William, Kate ready to take the throne amid Charles’ abdication plans

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing for a “biggest” role amid King Charles abdication plans.
Recently, some reports suggested that the monarch might make a historic announcement about his abdication, and William, Kate Middleton will become the king and queen much sooner than anyone imagined.
As per Mint, a royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith shared, “Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment.”
“As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected,” he noted.
The royal correspondent claimed that this phase can be considered as the “calm before the storm.”
“There’s a sense of calm before the storm. They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now,” another expert explained.
On December 6, Charles and Camilla did not join William and Kate for the Christmas service.