Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli completed seven years of togetherness on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.
To mark the occasion, Sharma joined her cricketer husband in Brisbane for Team India’s test series against Australia.
A picture from their recent outing has been doing rounds on social media which featured the duo outside the team’s hotel dressed in their casual best.
The Band Baaja Baaraat actress wore a white-shirt and blue jeans with white flats and opted for minimal makeup.
Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in a beige T-shirt and black pants while he held the shopping bags.
Earlier this month, thew two served couple goals in Perth where Virat faced-off against Australia and silenced his critics with a blistering century.
While Anushka cheered for her husband from the stands, Virat scored a century.
It is pertinent to mention that the lovers are no strangers in making star-studded appearances together as back in November both were seen leaving Mumbai.
For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017.
The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and a baby boy named Akaay earlier this month.