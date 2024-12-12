Royal

Princess Kate loses big title as Prince William reveals Christmas plans

The Prince of Wales is reportedly planning a romantic Christmas surprise for his beloved wife Kate Middleton

  by Web Desk
  December 12, 2024
Princess Kate loses big title as Prince William reveals Christmas plans
Princess Kate loses big title as Prince William reveals Christmas plans

Kate Middleton has suffered a big snub amid the joyous holiday season!

On Thursday, December 12, Time Magazine unveiled its list of Person of the Year 2024, in which the Princess of Wales was shortlisted for the award alongside nine other high-profile personalities.

Among the competitors, the US president-elect Donald Trump was also one of the contenders competing with the princess.

Snubbed by the magazine, Kate Middleton lost the title, which was crowned to Trump who has already been the Time’s Person of the Year in 2016.

Sharing the reason behind the decision, the authorities noted that the future queen had "stirred a conversation about privacy and health for public figures.”

But, as per their criteria, the ideal choice for the award would be someone who has had biggest impact, either good or bad, on the world over the previous year, making the princess lose the title.

Prior to the magazine’s announcement, Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, noted that as per his opinion, the princess would make the best choice for the award due to her "charm, poise and a wonderful flair for fashion, the ideal consort for our future king."

Notably, after going through a “brutal year” due to cancer, the mother-of-three recently resumed making appearances on major events after successful sessions of chemotherapy.

It has been reported that Prince William has been planning a “romantic getaway” for his beloved wife to the Isles of Scilly which is their one of the favorite places to enjoy some quiet time together.

