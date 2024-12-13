Entertainment

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement

Selena Gomez announced her engagement with Benny Blanco on Wednesday

  Web Desk
  December 13, 2024
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's engagement
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement

Hailey Bieber has reportedly reacted to the news of Selena Gomez's engagement to Benny Blanco.

The Rhode founder showed her support to her husband’s Justin Bieber ex-lady love the Single Soon crooner on her joyful news of engagement with her Blanco..

Gomez took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 11, to share the happy news of her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco.

The Only Murder In The Building star adorable post, Hailey Bieber, who welcomed newborn Jack Blue in August, hit the “like" button.


Notably, the post included a close-up of her marquise diamond ring as well as a snap of her and Blanco, 36, embracing with the caption, "forever begins now.."

Later, Blanco commented on the post: "hey wait … that’s my wife."

After she announced her engagement, many fellow celebrities including, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B, Lily Collins and Suki Waterhouse showered love on her new beginnings.

The Lover crooner wrote, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

While Emily In Paris star commented, “Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both.”

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse noted,, “Congratulations beauty!”

The Friends alum stated, “"HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!"

Cardi B expressed her excitement, "Waiiiitttt hold on.”

To note, Gomez and Blanco had known each other for years, having collaborated on the 2019 single I Can't Get Enough with Tainy and J Balvin before they started dating in June 2023.

