Allu Arjun taken into custody days after harrowing 'Pushpa 2' stampede 

Allu Arjun lands in hot waters after a woman's death at 'Pushpa 2' stampede incident

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
In a shocking turn of events, Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection to a stampeded outside a Hyderabad theatre last week at the premiere Pushpa 2.

The stampede broke out after the Telugu film actor made an unscheduled appearance at the theatres showing his film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Allu has been taken into custody from his residence in Jubilee Hills and brought to the Chikkadpally Police Station.

Charges of homicide not amounting to murder voluntarily causing hurt were filed.

His father, a well-known figure Allu Arvind- and other family members were present at the time of his arrest.

On December 11, the Race Gurram star approached the Telangana High Court, with orders to quash the case.

Investigations are therefore underway which will focus on two major aspects- whether Allu had police permission to appear at the theatre that held the special screening and secondly if he had the consent to interact with fans outside the cinema.

To note, the terrible stampede caused the demise of a 35-year-old woman and got her 9-year-old son injured as fans scrambled to see Allu, who arrived unannounced.

According to the police officials, Allu reached the cinema hall at 9.30 pm, entering through the main gate, spending around 15-20 minutes outside.

For the unversed, prior to his arrest Allu Arjun had mourned the death stating, "Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident... My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally."

