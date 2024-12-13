Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Katy Perry for heartfelt Christmas tradition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may celebrate Christmas with neighbour Katy Perry

  • December 13, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might celebrate Christmas this year with Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are neighbours with the Hollywood couple in Montecito, California.

Harry and Meghan will reportedly spend the festive holiday in the US with their young kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, instead of celebrating it with the royal couples Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Recently, the Dark Horse singer opened up about her holiday plans involving the royal neighbours.

She shared, "We are going to be home in America and actually we are going to do something we do every year. We rent a trolley and we dress up, and there’s lights on the trolley, and we go to all of the neighbours in my home town and we see all of their lights.”

Katy added, “Sometimes there is hot cocoa and I’m dressed like The Grinch and it’s going to be super fun. We go caroling. We are going to go and knock on people’s doors and do some carols."

Previously, Harry revealed that he often text Katy’s partner Orlando about security concerns as they live nearby.

