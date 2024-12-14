Royal

Prince Andrew faces new pressure after addresses spy scandal

  • December 14, 2024
Prince Andrew's financial dealings have come under scrutiny by MI5 as he addressed ongoing scandals for the first time.

According to GB News, the Duke of York stepped forward to react to the ongoing scandal about his links with an alleged spy, allegedly receiving money from Chinese donors with links to an alleged Communist Party spy.

The Telegraph asserted that the disgraced royal has been scrutinized after the allegations of Chinese money given to Andrew.

Notably, the disclosure comes after it emerged on Thursday that the alleged spy, labeled in court papers as a “close confidant” of the Duke of York, had been prohibited from entering the UK due to national security concerns.

After the allegation ,the office of the Duke of York shared the first statement, and insisted that he “ceased all contact” with the businessman.

The statement said, “The Duke of York followed advice from HMG and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised.

It added, “The duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed.”

They went on to say, “He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security.”

To note, following the matter came into light, it is reported that the King known about MI5 investigation into his brother and his links to the alleged Chinese agent.

