Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations

The 'Bad Boys' star also reacted to memes linking him to the Sean 'Diddy' Combs

  • by Web Desk
  • December 14, 2024
Will Smith has set the record straight, firmly denying any association with Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid swirling rumors.

As per the videos shared on TikTok and obtained by TMZ, the Bad Boys addressed the crowd between songs and also got candid on memes linking him to the disgraced music mogul.

"The world we're in right now, it's really hard for y'all to discern what's real and what's true, you know?" he said in the clip.

Smith added, "I've been seeing y'all's memes and stuff ... Some of that stuff's funny. ... I haven't addressed any of this publicly, but I just wanna say this very clearly: I don't have s--- to do with Puffy, so y'all can stop all them memes. You can stop all of that bulls---."

Clearing the records over his link with Combs, as he’s been photographed with Combs at industry events over the year, The Pursuit Of Happyness star said, "I ain't been nowhere near that man, ain't did none of that stupid s…”

He added, "So whenever y'all hear it, if somebody say that, it's a damn lie."

To note, Combs is currently detained in federal custody in New York City after his September indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Notably, the update came amid Will Smith, who released a new song called Tantrum, performed at the Observator North Park theater in San Diego on Thursday, December 12.

