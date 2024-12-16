Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy

Princess Anne has finally released delightful update for 2024 after brother Prince Andrew hit with new scandal.
The Princess Royal's this year's Christmas card has made a quiet debut, just days after she marked her 32nd wedding anniversary with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
On the Facebook page of the Reliant Motor Club, where the Princess serves as an honorary member a beautiful Christmas card was shared, with an emotional message that reads, "With best wishes for a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year, from Anne."
The card featured a photograph of the Princess Royal and Sir Tim taken during Garter Day celebrations in June.
Anne and Tim were captured riding in a carriage following the ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
On the event, Princess Anne was dressed in her navy velvet Garter robes, complemented by white gloves and a Tudor-inspired hat adorned with white ostrich feathers.
Meanwhile, Tim looked dapper in a classic morning suit paired with a top hat.
This update comes a few days after, King Charles's sister celebrated 32 years of marriage to Sir Tim.
However, she kept to her typically busy schedule, carrying out public duties in Norfolk and Suffolk.
For the unversed, Prince Andrew is landed in another legal trouble after his ties with the banned alleged Chinese spy have come to public attention after a court hearing on Thursday.