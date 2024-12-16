Entertainment

Jennifer Garner shares first snap after rare outing with JLo, Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Lopez recently attended their kids’ school event together

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Jennifer Garner shares first snap after rare outing with JLo, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner shares first snap after rare outing with JLo, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is flashing back to last Christmas!

Just a few days after attending a kids’ school event alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez, the 13 Going on 30 actress turned to her Instagram Story where she shared a throwback snap from last year’s holiday movie, Family Switch.

On Sunday, December 15, the Elektra actress shared a throwback snap with her Family Switch costar Ed Helms in which the duo was sporting coordinated candy-cane outfits as they filmed for the 2023 Christmas movie.

Garner looked adorable in a red-and-white one-piece outfit featuring a big red bow, giving pure Christmas vibes. She complemented her look with matching red pumps and a bauble headband adorned with more candy-cane sticks perched on top.

Alongside her was Helms in the snap who wore a coordinated outfit with the actress, a red pair of pants and a diagonal red-and-white stripped waistcoat that he layered over a plain white shirt.

Wearing white sneakers that went well with his ensemble, the American actor and comedian sported a candy cane headgear and a red bow around his collar.

In the story, Garner tagged the Ed Helms and their Family Switch dress designer Susie DeSanto.

Jennifer Garner Instagram Story
Jennifer Garner Instagram Story

This snap comes just three days after Jennifer Garner was spotted at a school event of her daughter Seraphina, along with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez also attended the event to cheer for her daughter Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Nicole Kidman reveals one thing she prioritized after losing her mom
Nicole Kidman reveals one thing she prioritized after losing her mom
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post