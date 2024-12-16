Jennifer Garner shares first snap after rare outing with JLo, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is flashing back to last Christmas!
Just a few days after attending a kids’ school event alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez, the 13 Going on 30 actress turned to her Instagram Story where she shared a throwback snap from last year’s holiday movie, Family Switch.
On Sunday, December 15, the Elektra actress shared a throwback snap with her Family Switch costar Ed Helms in which the duo was sporting coordinated candy-cane outfits as they filmed for the 2023 Christmas movie.
Garner looked adorable in a red-and-white one-piece outfit featuring a big red bow, giving pure Christmas vibes. She complemented her look with matching red pumps and a bauble headband adorned with more candy-cane sticks perched on top.
Alongside her was Helms in the snap who wore a coordinated outfit with the actress, a red pair of pants and a diagonal red-and-white stripped waistcoat that he layered over a plain white shirt.
Wearing white sneakers that went well with his ensemble, the American actor and comedian sported a candy cane headgear and a red bow around his collar.
In the story, Garner tagged the Ed Helms and their Family Switch dress designer Susie DeSanto.
This snap comes just three days after Jennifer Garner was spotted at a school event of her daughter Seraphina, along with Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez also attended the event to cheer for her daughter Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.