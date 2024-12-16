Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip

Swedish Princess Sofia is displaying a hint of growing baby bump!
During her latest appearance with Prince Carl Philip on Monday, December 16, the 40-year-old Duchess of Värmland, who is expecting her fourth child with the Duke, showed her blossoming baby bump as she attended a Nordic Child Tech Policy Alliance (NOCTA) meeting with her husband in Stockholm, reported Daily Mail.
The Duchess looked sophisticated in a simple yet elegant black ensemble that included a flared trouser and a matching black shirt that appeared cozy.
She opted to go for minimal makeup for the event and kept her hair opened and mid-parted.
To add final touches to her look, Sofia carried a glossy black leather bag and wore black heels to complement her outfit.
Meanwhile, the Duke looked handsome in a navy suit and spotted tie.
In the event, Carl Philip and his wife Sofia greeted the members of the alliance, who were gathered with the aim to include children’s right in tech policy.
The NOCTA alliance comprises of six organizations from Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, who work for empowering children’s voices in national government’s decisions.
To note, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip, who are expected to welcome their fourth child in February 2025, announced the pregnancy via their official Instagram handle in September 2024.