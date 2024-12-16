Royal

Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden announced expecting their fourth child in September 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip

Swedish Princess Sofia is displaying a hint of growing baby bump!

During her latest appearance with Prince Carl Philip on Monday, December 16, the 40-year-old Duchess of Värmland, who is expecting her fourth child with the Duke, showed her blossoming baby bump as she attended a Nordic Child Tech Policy Alliance (NOCTA) meeting with her husband in Stockholm, reported Daily Mail.

The Duchess looked sophisticated in a simple yet elegant black ensemble that included a flared trouser and a matching black shirt that appeared cozy.

She opted to go for minimal makeup for the event and kept her hair opened and mid-parted.

To add final touches to her look, Sofia carried a glossy black leather bag and wore black heels to complement her outfit.

Meanwhile, the Duke looked handsome in a navy suit and spotted tie.

P.C. Getty Images
P.C. Getty Images

In the event, Carl Philip and his wife Sofia greeted the members of the alliance, who were gathered with the aim to include children’s right in tech policy.

The NOCTA alliance comprises of six organizations from Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, who work for empowering children’s voices in national government’s decisions.

To note, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip, who are expected to welcome their fourth child in February 2025, announced the pregnancy via their official Instagram handle in September 2024.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations
King Charles set to take Andrew's title as Chinese spy scandal heats up
King Charles set to take Andrew's title as Chinese spy scandal heats up