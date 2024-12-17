Trending

Sanjeeda Shaikh shares major update on 'Heeramandi 2'

'Heeramandi' actress Sanjeeda Shaikh essayed the role of Waheeda in the Netflix series

  by Web Desk
  December 17, 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s second season of Heeramandi is reportedly in the works!

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar received critical claim from both fans and makers alike.

Soon after the first installment struck a chord among the movie-buffs, the Netflix show returned for a second season.

Sanjeeda Shaikh, who portrayed Waheeda in the series, revealed that the second season will be ‘bigger and better.’

In an interview with News18, Sanjeeda shared, “I am confident that the upcoming season will be bigger and better but the timeline for the shooting remains uncertain.”

She further explained, “Working with Bhansali is unpredictable, so the decision to return to the set is equally uncertain.”

Furthermore, the Fighter actress shared how her life has changed since the release of the famous series, highlighting the moment she could proudly say she has been Bhansalified.

To note, Heeramandi has become one of the top-searched shows and movies of 2024 on Google Trends with a star-studded cast.

It centres around the lives of courtesans in the pre-independence era and their contributions to India’s fight for Independence. 

