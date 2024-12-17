Trending

Mawra Hocane speaks up about domestic violence as 'Jafaa' nears end

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane essayed the role of Dr Zara, a survivor of domestic abuse in 'Jafaa'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Mawra Hocane’s role in Jafaa just wrapped up!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Sabaat actress shared a bunch of BTS shots from her drama serial Jafaa.

Alongside the thread, Mawra penned a heartwarming note, “As I bid farewell to ZARA. I hope & pray that all women who continue to suffer from domestic violence, emotional/physical, find solace. find the light they need.. find kindness InshaAllah. My heart goes out to all of you.. May you heal.”

She further expressed gratitude, “A big thankyou to our audience. to everyone who caught on to the nuances we attempted to portray & gave me so so much validation as an actor..”


The post further read, “This is for my team.. through thick & thin.. through wobbly paths.. we made it after all.. My director @danishnawazofficial my writer @fazal_samira & Ofcourse @momina.duraid for trusting me with this sensitive journey.. Zara will forever be our warrior!!!To my co actors.. thank you for your generosity & love.”

Mawra concluded, “P.S may be that’s Zara in her new scrubs somewhere in Dallas finding sunshine & rainbows again. Love love love you all!!!!!”

In Jafaa, Mawra Hocane portrayed the role of Dr Zara, who stepped out of a toxic relationship and moved abroad for further studies.  

Her character resonated deeply with the audiences, both within and beyond the entertainment industry. 

