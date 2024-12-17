Djokovic, Kyrgios unite for Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is to team up with Australian inactive tennis professional Nick Kyrgios for double trouble at the Brisbane International.
According to Daily Mail, former Wimbledon finalist in a shocking announcement said that he will make a return to tennis doubles with 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic for the upcoming Brisbane International.
Kygios credited Djokovic for motivating him to return after serious knee, foot, and wrist injuries.
Once rivals, now friends, will be seen in action for the one last time in 2024 at the Queensland tournament, all set to begin on December 29, 2024.
The duo will use the event as a warm-up for the upcoming Grand Slam, the 2025 Australian Open.
Kygios posted the announcement on Instagram with a picture of him with Djokovic from the 2022 Wimbledon final court and wrote, “'Doubles at Brisbane. See y'all there.”
Serbian tennis player “manifested” this team-up earlier in 2024 in an Australian Open interview in which he told Canberra ace, “You’ve got to promise me something … Recover quickly, come back to the tour before I retire, and we’ve got to play doubles.”
Furthermore, Kyrgios has played only one match since his injury in the 2022 US Open quarter-finals due to career-threatening injuries.