Royal

Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal

The Duke of York will not attend Christmas festivity to avoid a distraction in ongoing controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal

Prince Andrew will be notably absent from the royal family's traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year amid the Chinese spy scandal.

As per BBC, the Duke of York will not attend the family event and he’s expected to "honourably withdraw" from Royal Family events at Christmas.

The reports suggested that Prince Andrew was supposed to miss the festivity to avoid a distraction in the midst of ongoing controversy.

According to the outlet, the disgraced royal will stay at home in Windsor on Christmas Day.

Notably, the recent update came after allegedly he was linked to a Chinese spy following a High Court judgement.

Yang Tengbo, also known as Chris Yang, had been banned from entering the UK after the judgment.

However, in a statement on Monday, the Chinese businessman denied being a spy and said he had "done nothing wrong or unlawful".

Prince Andrew's office stated that no sensitive matters had ever been discussed with Mr. Yang.

However, the allegations suggested that Mr. Yang was involved in efforts to establish close connections with influential individuals.

To note, the Christmas morning church service holds significance in the royal calendar as the Royal Family came together to make an appearance, with crowds and photographers capturing the moment.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations
King Charles set to take Andrew's title as Chinese spy scandal heats up
King Charles set to take Andrew's title as Chinese spy scandal heats up