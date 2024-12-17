Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal

Prince Andrew will be notably absent from the royal family's traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year amid the Chinese spy scandal.
As per BBC, the Duke of York will not attend the family event and he’s expected to "honourably withdraw" from Royal Family events at Christmas.
The reports suggested that Prince Andrew was supposed to miss the festivity to avoid a distraction in the midst of ongoing controversy.
According to the outlet, the disgraced royal will stay at home in Windsor on Christmas Day.
Notably, the recent update came after allegedly he was linked to a Chinese spy following a High Court judgement.
Yang Tengbo, also known as Chris Yang, had been banned from entering the UK after the judgment.
However, in a statement on Monday, the Chinese businessman denied being a spy and said he had "done nothing wrong or unlawful".
Prince Andrew's office stated that no sensitive matters had ever been discussed with Mr. Yang.
However, the allegations suggested that Mr. Yang was involved in efforts to establish close connections with influential individuals.
To note, the Christmas morning church service holds significance in the royal calendar as the Royal Family came together to make an appearance, with crowds and photographers capturing the moment.