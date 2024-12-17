Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin 

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui unveiled first look from his dholki festivities.
Turning to his official Instagram page on Tuesday, the Ho Mann Jahaan actor shared a thread of photos from his winter wedding celebrations.
In the first image, the bride and groom struck a pose with their near and dear family members, radiating joy.
The next photo was a sight to behold where Sheheryar and his wife rubbed shoulders with Mahira Khan and her business tycoon husband Salim Karim.
Next in the carousel was a happy picture of the soon-to-be-married pair, flaunting their million dollar smiles.
A video from the evening featured the sounds of dhols and beats with the entire media fraternity grooving.
Alongside the wedding carousel, Sheheryar penned a long note stating, "@asimrazatvf & @mahirahkhan , thank you for pouring your hearts into our first night of celebrations — it was pure magic. Your love, care, and thoughtfulness made this moment so special. Every little detail reflected your love, and it truly warmed our hearts.”
The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star continued, “Having our friends and family there made it all even more unforgettable. Thank you to our friend @itsjimmykhan for the beautiful music.”
“Last, but not the least, big thank you to Hina and Haani @kaasni.karachi for the stunning outfits — we felt so special in your creations. So thankful for all the love,” his post further read.
Sheheryar Munawar has finally taken the plunge with his longtime girlfriend Maheen Siddiqui after rumor mills surrounding their relationship did rounds.