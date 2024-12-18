Triptii Dimri offers fans mid-week motivation in new post 

Trending

  • December 18, 2024
Triptii Dimri is taking her fitness regime seriously!

After being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Animal, Dimri has started working on her physique probably for her next mega project Ustara with Shahid Kapoor.

Yet again, the Qala star managed to give her fans a glimpse of her fitness routine, which involved going on a handstand marathon.

In the video posted, Dimri could be seen sweating it out with her trainer in full gym leisurewear.

After taking a breather, the superstar practiced a headstand, taking the support of the wall.

"Handstand marathon today for @tripti_dimri,” wrote Dimri’s trainer.



A couple of days ago, Pink Villa exclusively reported that the pre-production of Dimri and Kapoor’s Arjun Ustara has begun and is all set to go on floors in January next year.

The source adds, “A team of over 500 people is working to create this elaborate set-up, as the idea is to mount it on a massive scale."

"The makers are aiming to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the Post-Independence era," an insider further revealed. 

For the unversed, Triptii Dimri last made waves with her impressive acting in Ranbir Kapoor’s starrer Animal. 

