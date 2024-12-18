Mahira Khan recalls first-ever meetup with THIS Indian filmmaker 

Mahira Khan and the acclaimed Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali once met!
In a chat with BBC Asian network, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress shared how her encounter with Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned out.
Khan revealed, “I love Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and I have been the biggest fan of his work. This is 15 years ago; I had gone for a wedding because it was my childhood friend's wedding, and she was getting married to an Indian guy. We were in Bombay, and he (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) was looking for a Pakistani actress.”
She further recalled the meeting, "What a man he is! So creative and a genius. He said, 'Can you wipe your lipstick off?' I said, 'I'm not wearing any lipstick.' So, he said, 'Wipe it off,' and I did. He said, 'Wow.' At that time, he told me about Heeramandi.”
“He was very excited that I could be a part of it, but it didn't work out. It was in the works, and it was a film at that time. Right after that, some attacks happened. So, for political problems, I couldn't work in it,” Khan added.
The superstar also went down memory lane, saying she called Bhansali the same night to tell him the truth about her marriage.
Khan explained, "That time, it was this thing that 'don’t tell him you’re married'. That night, I couldn’t sleep. I was anxious and couldn’t sleep. So, I told Moin Baeg that I wanted Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s number because I wanted to tell him that I’m married. He said, 'Why?' I said, 'Because this is the dream."
However, the project could not materialise due to political tensions surrounding the casting of Pakistani actors in Indian films.
On the work front, Mahira Khan is set to appear in the romantic film Love Guru.