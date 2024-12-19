Sarah Ferguson stands by Prince Andrew amid scandals: 'Won't let him down'

Prince Andrew continues to face mounting controversies, but one constant source of support remains his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Once celebrated as a distinguished royal and war hero for his service in the Falklands, the Duke of York's reputation has been severely tarnished following revelations of his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Most recently, Andrew has drawn further scrutiny due to alleged ties with a suspected Chinese spy, casting another shadow over the royal family.
In light of the ongoing fallout, Andrew has opted to step back from attending the royal Christmas festivities at Sandringham and the annual pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace.
Amid these challenges, Sarah Ferguson has stood steadfastly by Andrew's side. In a candid interview, she reflected on their past, offering rare insights into their bond.
"I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew. I" she told the Times. "He's the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind. Our wedding was the best day of my life.
"I won't let him down. He supports me as much as I support him. "
Andrew and Fergie finalised divorce in 1996.