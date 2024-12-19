Trending

Feroze Khan announces big career move ahead of 'Humraaz' release

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has made a huge career announcement

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Feroze Khan announces big career move ahead of Humraaz release
Feroze Khan announces big career move ahead of 'Humraaz' release 

Feroze Khan revealed his plans to pursue boxing.

In a new interview with a local media outlet, the Khaani star announced an exciting new venture stepping into the boxing ring.

He said, “I am stepping into a new game plan and it is going to be boxing career. I hope it pushes people to work into training and getting fit and it opens the way for all the athletes out there.”

The Tich Button star continued, “We are waiting for a shot so its gonna be a boxing match. I am as excited as the opponent who has called me out.”


Khan further added, “Boxing isn’t just a sport; it’s a discipline that teaches you endurance, focus, and resilience.”

“I am eager to explore this new side of myself and use this platform to encourage others to lead healthier, more active lives," the Ishqiya star reiterated.

On the work front, Feroze Khan has been chosen to play the lead in the drama serial Humraaz alongside the Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan.

With their impressive camaraderie, the two are bracing to garner all the love as the best on-screen couple. 

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon

Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style
Ayeza Khan credits her parents as actress' lifelong dream comes true
Ayeza Khan credits her parents as actress' lifelong dream comes true
Agha Ali shares delightful life update after Hina Altaf divorce
Agha Ali shares delightful life update after Hina Altaf divorce
Alia Bhatt shares major midweek blues in new post
Alia Bhatt shares major midweek blues in new post
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to team up for exciting new sequel
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to team up for exciting new sequel
Badshah lands in new controversy days after Chandigarh club blast
Badshah lands in new controversy days after Chandigarh club blast
Ananya Panday shares statement about fellow actress Deepika Padukone
Ananya Panday shares statement about fellow actress Deepika Padukone
Farhan Saeed unveils 'memorable few' from SoulFest Karachi
Farhan Saeed unveils 'memorable few' from SoulFest Karachi
Bushra Ansari shares natural beauty remedy for winters
Bushra Ansari shares natural beauty remedy for winters
Aamir Khan breaks silence on 'Laapata Ladies' Oscar snub
Aamir Khan breaks silence on 'Laapata Ladies' Oscar snub
Triptii Dimri offers fans mid-week motivation in new post
Triptii Dimri offers fans mid-week motivation in new post
Mahira Khan recalls first-ever meetup with THIS Indian filmmaker
Mahira Khan recalls first-ever meetup with THIS Indian filmmaker