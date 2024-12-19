Feroze Khan announces big career move ahead of 'Humraaz' release 

Feroze Khan revealed his plans to pursue boxing.
In a new interview with a local media outlet, the Khaani star announced an exciting new venture stepping into the boxing ring.
He said, “I am stepping into a new game plan and it is going to be boxing career. I hope it pushes people to work into training and getting fit and it opens the way for all the athletes out there.”
The Tich Button star continued, “We are waiting for a shot so its gonna be a boxing match. I am as excited as the opponent who has called me out.”
Khan further added, “Boxing isn’t just a sport; it’s a discipline that teaches you endurance, focus, and resilience.”
“I am eager to explore this new side of myself and use this platform to encourage others to lead healthier, more active lives," the Ishqiya star reiterated.
On the work front, Feroze Khan has been chosen to play the lead in the drama serial Humraaz alongside the Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan.
With their impressive camaraderie, the two are bracing to garner all the love as the best on-screen couple.