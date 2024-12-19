Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Entertainment

Joe Amabile recalled near disaster with Jenna Johnson on 'DWTS'

  by Web Desk
  December 19, 2024
Joe Amabile reflected on a near-mishap during his time on Dancing With the Stars, humorously admitting he "almost killed" his partner, Jenna Johnson.

During the episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Amabile, 38, asked Johnson, 30, “Remember when I almost snapped your neck?”

Amabile continued, “I almost killed you. I swear on my life, she almost died,” adding, “It was insane.”

While Jenna stated, “Honestly, Joe, that was your best dance, and it was the ending move. We had just one lift.”

She went on to say, “He put his arm in the wrong spot. I was going to do a backflip. I don’t know how I did that.”

Amabile recounted that his arms were stuck and it “was the only thing I couldn’t do” in the routine or we’d mess up.

“It was the only position I couldn’t lift her in,” he explained, teasing he was warned, “Just don’t do this” before taking the stage and “it was what I did.”

Notably, Jenna Johnson and Joe Amabile were paired together for season 27 of the competition series, which aired in 2018. The duo were the eighth couple eliminated, exiting the show after the semifinals.

How many mirror balls has Jenna Johnson won?

Jenna Johnson has won the Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball trophy twice: in season 26 with Adam Rippon and in season 33 with Joey Graziadei

What shows are Jenna Johnson in?

Jenna Johnson’s notable appearances were in Being the Ricardos (2021), Hrvy: Million Ways (2019) and Dancing with the Stars (2005).

