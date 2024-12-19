Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Joe Amabile reflected on a near-mishap during his time on Dancing With the Stars, humorously admitting he "almost killed" his partner, Jenna Johnson.
During the episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Amabile, 38, asked Johnson, 30, “Remember when I almost snapped your neck?”
Amabile continued, “I almost killed you. I swear on my life, she almost died,” adding, “It was insane.”
While Jenna stated, “Honestly, Joe, that was your best dance, and it was the ending move. We had just one lift.”
She went on to say, “He put his arm in the wrong spot. I was going to do a backflip. I don’t know how I did that.”
Amabile recounted that his arms were stuck and it “was the only thing I couldn’t do” in the routine or we’d mess up.
“It was the only position I couldn’t lift her in,” he explained, teasing he was warned, “Just don’t do this” before taking the stage and “it was what I did.”
Notably, Jenna Johnson and Joe Amabile were paired together for season 27 of the competition series, which aired in 2018. The duo were the eighth couple eliminated, exiting the show after the semifinals.
