Kieran Culkin gets candid about one aspect of fatherhood he doesn’t enjoy

Kieran Culkin is opening up about one thing about “being a father” he does not like!
During a recent conversation with Colman Domingo as a part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, which was published on Wednesday, December 18, the 42-year-old Succession actor revealed one aspect of fatherhood that he does not enjoy much.
Culkin, who is a father to two kids, was asked “What do you like about being a father?
Revealing that one thing, the actor quipped, “Absolutely everything except dinner time.”
"I love everything else,” Culkin quickly added, continuing, "It feels like nothing else matters. I’m a dad now, and my only role in life is that. That’s real life. All this is lovely, but I’m just trying to get home."
It is worth noting that Kieran Culkin, who tied the knot with wife Jazz Charton in 2013, shares two children, a daughter, Kinsey, 5, and a son, Wilder, 3, with her.
Meanwhile, in a separate interview with RadarOnline, published earlier this month, the A Real Pain actor revealed that his children are barred from watching his and brother Macaulay Culkin’s 1990 hit comedy film, Home Alone.
"There’s still some scary parts. For the 3-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, 'I'm gonna bite off all your fingers.' That’s scary for a 3-year-old,” said Culkin.
The actor also added that he and his wife think that their kids might be ready to watch the film next year.