Benny Blanco breaks silence on Selena Gomez engagement

Selena Gomez announced engagement to Benny Blanco on Wednesday, December 11

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024


On Wednesday, December 11, Selena Gomez announced engagement to Benny Blanco on Instagram with a slew of loved-up photos from their picnic proposal.

Now, a week after announcing the joyful news, the music producer finally shared his honest reaction on engagement with Gomez.

Blanco took to his Instagram stories on Thursday, December 19, to reshare his fiancée’s engagement announcement photo.

“Still can’t believe it,” he wrote along the post reflecting on their big moment.

In the PDA-filled image, Blanco could be seen kissing Gomez on her head as they sat by a closet, while she held up her diamond ring.

He then reshared his own post, featuring him and Gomez clinking their champagne glasses together as they sat on the grass.

In the video, Gomez could be seen grinning from ear to ear before letting out a chuckle.

In May, Blanco opened up about seeing marriage in his future with Gomez during his appearance at The Howard Stern Show.

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he said at the time.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were first romantically linked in June 2023 and the pair confirmed their romance in December 2023.

