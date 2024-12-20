Chris Martin speaks out on daughter Apple's debutante ball after 'mean girl' rumors

Chris Martin has finally spoken out on his daughter Apple's highly publicized debutante ball in Paris last month.
During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the lead vocalist of Coldplay shared his thoughts on her debut at the Le Bal des Débutantes after she was accused of exhibiting "mean girl" behavior during the nepo-baby event.
“[It is] so not something I ever thought I'd do, but because I'm so in love with her, I'm like, "OK,'" he told the outlet.
The interview was conducted a week before Apple's appearance at the exclusive event, where she was supported by Chris, mom Gwyneth Paltrow, younger brother Moses and other family members.
For the event, Apple slipped into a stunning custom blue Valentino Haute Couture gown, which took 750 hours to craft.
However, her debutante ball was overshadowed by accusations that she was exhibiting "mean girl" behavior, including "hogging the camera" from a fellow debutante and "rolling her eyes" at her date, Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck.
Chris Martin welcomed apple on May 14, 2004 with then-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.