Prince Andrew's ex-flame lands in trouble after his accuser's shocking death  

Prince Andrew's, ex-girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, faced severe backlash after she made disturbing comments regarding the death of the duke's infamous sexual abuse accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
The sexual abuse survivor, who accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, committed suicide on Friday in Australia.
Shortly after the tragic incident, one of the former flames of Andrew, Victoria, took to her Instagram Stories to share a link to an exclusive article published by NBC about Virginia's death.
The 48-year-old English model penned a "heartless" caption for her post, sparking rage among fans, "When lies catch up with you there’s no way out."
As Victoria's post gained traction on social media, fans began approaching the fashionista's latest Instagram post, dubbing her "vile" and "sick" over her bizarre remarks about the deceased soul.
One fan commented, "Wow, she’s a cold-hearted woman."
"Shame on you for hounding that woman. One day you will realize and regret what you’ve said," another fan expressed frustration.
A third fan wrote, "Imagine bullying a sex trafficking victim. Hope you have the life you deserve."
Prince Andrew faces sexual abuse allegations in 2022
For those unaware, the late American-born campaigner, one of Jeffery Epstein's most high-profile victims filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2022.
In her bombshell case, she claimed that the British Royal Family member had forcefully engaged her in inappropriate acts alongside the disgraced child sex offender when she was just a child.
However, the 65-year-old duke firmly denied the accusations made by his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre.