Dutch Royals unveil King Willem-Alexander’s new portrait on his 58th birthday

Happy birthday to King Willem-Alexander!
On Sunday, April 27, the Royal Family of the Netherlands turned to its Instagram to ring in the 58th birthday of the Dutch Monarch with a heartwarming post.
In the post, the Royals also unveiled the King’s new portrait to mark his special day.
“King William-Alexander is celebrating his 58th birthday today,” they captioned alongside the portrait, which was captured by photographer Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk.
For the classy portrait, King Willem wore a black suit paired with a white shirt and a grey patterned tie.
Captured in front of a gleaming gold framed mirror, the photograph featured the Dutch Monarch striking a dignified pose.
Soon after the post was shared, heartwarming birthday wishes started to pour in by royal fans for King Willem-Alexander.
“Congratulations on your birthday,” one wished, while another penned, “Congratulations on your birthday and wishing you a nice day.”
A third wrote, “may god give you many more years of life.”
About King Willem-Alexander:
King Willem-Alexander, whose complete name is Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand, was born on April 27, 1967, and is a member of the Dutch Royal Family.
He is the first of Princess Beatrix and Prince Claus von Amsberg’s three children, and rose to the Dutch throne on April 30, 2013, after his mother decided to abdicate.
Willem married Máxima Zorreguieta, the Queen Consort of the Netherlands, on February 2, 2002, and the Royal Couple shares three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.