Stephen Curry exits Warriors vs Timberwolves win after major setback

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry faced left hamstring strain during the match against Minnesota Timberwolves.
On Tuesday, May 6, the 37-year-old player was injured in the second quarter of the game, which saw Warriors scoring a 99 – 88 win.
Despite Curry missing the rest of the game, Warriors emerged victories as they lead the game from the half-time onwards.
As the 11-time All-Star was sidelined, Buddy Hield and Draymond Green delivered crucial 3-pointers,
Coach Steve Kerr noted that Curry is scheduled for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) on Wednesday and he would be unavailable to play in Game 2 on Thursday.
Kerr shared, "He's obviously crushed, but the guys picked up and played a great game."
"Obviously we’re all concerned about Steph, but that's part of the game. Guys get hurt," the coach added.
About Stephen Curry injury
During the match, Curry injured his leg after shooting a 14-foot jump shot and quickly left the court, after scoring 13 points in 13 minutes.
The Warriors gained a massive win two nights earlier with player's help against Houston Rockets in Game 7.
Four-time NBA champion averaged 24 points per game against the Rockets for the sixth-seeded Warriors.
With the potential break from the Thursday game, Stephen Curry might be able to join next matches as there are three-days off between Game 5 on May 14 and Game 6 on May 18.