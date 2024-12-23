Entertainment

Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas

The 'Cruel Summer' singer shocks a fan with a touching gift ahead of Christmas

  • by Web Desk
  • December 23, 2024
Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas
Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas

Taylor Swift has made a fan’s day with a huge surprise ahead of Christmas.

On December 12, the 14-times Grammy winner visited Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and met a lot of fans.

In a recently viral clip, Taylor, 35, can be seen signing an Eras Tour book for a teenaged patient named Naya.

Naya complimented the pop icon, "Yes, everything about it. Your hair!”, to which the Cruel Summer singer responded with a smile, "You made my day with that."

The young Swiftie posted another clip on Sunday, December 22, sharing that Taylor had send her an unexpected Christmas surprise.

“She is soo amazing im soo blessed, i love you Tay Swizzle you’re literally the Best," Naya captioned the post.

The young fan also dropped a snap of a handwritten note she received from her favourite singer, which read: “When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan :) Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Ha.…Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor .”

Taylor gifted a $4,500 tartan Miu Miu set featuring a $2,250 pleated miniskirt and $2,250 button-down top.

Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board

Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board
Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas

Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas
Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time

Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time
Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health

Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health
Sofi Manassyan celebrates birthday month in style with huge success
Sofi Manassyan celebrates birthday month in style with huge success
Chris Olsen celebrates birthday eve with Billie Eilish in LA
Chris Olsen celebrates birthday eve with Billie Eilish in LA
Tulisa Contostavlos reveals hidden health struggle at ‘I'm A Celebrity’
Tulisa Contostavlos reveals hidden health struggle at ‘I'm A Celebrity’
Mariah Carey makes first public appearance after Rihanna NSFW moment
Mariah Carey makes first public appearance after Rihanna NSFW moment
Leslie Hernandez: Rising Instagram star and YouTube personality
Leslie Hernandez: Rising Instagram star and YouTube personality
Hailey Bieber flaunts expensive ring after Selena Gomez engagement
Hailey Bieber flaunts expensive ring after Selena Gomez engagement
Channing Tatum enjoys night out in London following Zoe Kravitz split
Channing Tatum enjoys night out in London following Zoe Kravitz split
Pairs Hilton makes huge announcement about ‘Paris & Nicole: The Encore’
Pairs Hilton makes huge announcement about ‘Paris & Nicole: The Encore’
Victoria Beckham, David daughter Harper flaunts expensive makeup routine
Victoria Beckham, David daughter Harper flaunts expensive makeup routine
Camila Cabello, Saweetie set pulses races at iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball
Camila Cabello, Saweetie set pulses races at iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball
Florence Pugh spotted for first time with ‘Peaky Blinders’ beau amid romance rumors
Florence Pugh spotted for first time with ‘Peaky Blinders’ beau amid romance rumors
Justin Baldoni to use Taylor Swift against Blake Lively: 'Weaponization of feminism’
Justin Baldoni to use Taylor Swift against Blake Lively: 'Weaponization of feminism’