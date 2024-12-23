Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas

Taylor Swift has made a fan’s day with a huge surprise ahead of Christmas.
On December 12, the 14-times Grammy winner visited Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and met a lot of fans.
In a recently viral clip, Taylor, 35, can be seen signing an Eras Tour book for a teenaged patient named Naya.
Naya complimented the pop icon, "Yes, everything about it. Your hair!”, to which the Cruel Summer singer responded with a smile, "You made my day with that."
The young Swiftie posted another clip on Sunday, December 22, sharing that Taylor had send her an unexpected Christmas surprise.
“She is soo amazing im soo blessed, i love you Tay Swizzle you’re literally the Best," Naya captioned the post.
The young fan also dropped a snap of a handwritten note she received from her favourite singer, which read: “When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan :) Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Ha.…Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor .”
Taylor gifted a $4,500 tartan Miu Miu set featuring a $2,250 pleated miniskirt and $2,250 button-down top.