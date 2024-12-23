Kim Kardashian sends fans into frenzy with iconic photo from SKIMS party

Kim Kardashian has send her fans into frenzy by recreating an iconic picture at Skims Christmas party.
On Saturday, The Kardashians star, 44, released multiple pictures of herself posing with a cocktail glass on her pert derriere.
Kim was smiling as she marked a decade after her “breaking the internet” Paper magazine cover photo went viral in 2014.
The SKIMS founder showed off her hourglass figure as she donned a tight-fitting crimson dress.
A fan posted the picture on X and wrote, “No way mother kim recreated that iconic picture, honestly she’s such a queen.”
Another penned, “This is why I like Kim she’s not afraid to post bold pictures.”
Back in 2014, she posed naked for the cover of Paper's winter issue.
The viral picture was featured on Paper's website along with a message, “For our winter issue, we gave ourselves one assignment: Break The Internet. There is no other person that we can think of who is up to the task than one Kim Kardashian West.”
“A pop culture fascination able to generate headlines just by leaving her house, Kim is what makes the web tick,” the text further read.
Notably, Kim will be celebrating Christmas with her kids and Kardashian-Jenner family.