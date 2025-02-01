Ali Zafar shares his inspiring success story

Ali Zafar is making major confessions!
During an interview with a local media outlet, the Jhoom singer revealed he had manifested his success at a young age.
He shared, “I was very young when I started making money as an artist. I then started singing and used to sing Ghazal nights where I would make money at the very beginning of my career as a singer.”
The Mushk crooner added, “I used to do concerts, sing ghazals the whole night and earned 30,000 rupees at that time.”
Zafar further talked about his first experience in India during his early days.
“When I went to India for the first time actors were bigger stars than singers in India. I then predicted and said to my manager that I will one day be at these billboards," Zafar noted.
His manager therefore did not have a positive response to the manifestation, saying, “It is impossible for a Pakistani star to make it as an actor but he did."
For the unversed, Ali Zafar is not only an acclaimed singer but has also acted in a number of super-hit projects during the span of his career.