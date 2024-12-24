Sci-Tech

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing

WhatsApp users can now use their phone’s camera to scan documents directly within the app

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024
WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing

WhatsApp is rolling out a new and unique feature to simplify document sharing!

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users can now use their phone’s camera to scan documents directly within the app.

The document scanning feature was first introduced in the WhatsApp for iOS 24.25.80 update.

This new feature is part of the document-sharing menu, making it easy to capture and adjust the scanned document.

After scanning, users can preview and adjust the document’s edges to ensure the document is properly framed.

Once the document is adjusted, users can send the scanned document instantly to a chat or group.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

The new feature makes it easier for users to share documents on the go without needing a traditional scanner.

The scanned documents are clear and well-formatted, making them suitable for personal, educational or professional use.

A feature to scan documents with the camera is available to some users who have installed the latest WhatsApp version for iOS and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

In addition to this, the instant messaging platform is working on a feature to highlight channel updates with a star which allows users to mark certain channel updates by starring them, making it easier to find or save important updates.

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch

'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
Parker Probe set to make history with closest approach to Sun today
Parker Probe set to make history with closest approach to Sun today
Google set to launch game-changing AI Mode for search
Google set to launch game-changing AI Mode for search
Say goodbye to boring chats as WhatsApp unveils ultimate holiday emoji
Say goodbye to boring chats as WhatsApp unveils ultimate holiday emoji
Elon Musk under fire: OpenAI CEO slams Tesla owner for initiating 'fights'
Elon Musk under fire: OpenAI CEO slams Tesla owner for initiating 'fights'
Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat
Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat
NASA's Parker Solar Probe set for closest pass by Sun on December 24
NASA's Parker Solar Probe set for closest pass by Sun on December 24
Gemini now lets you query PDF files with new ‘Ask about this PDF’ feature
Gemini now lets you query PDF files with new ‘Ask about this PDF’ feature
WhatsApp emerges victorious in legal battle against Israel owned NSO group
WhatsApp emerges victorious in legal battle against Israel owned NSO group
Google Photos to speed up sharing with new quick edit and cropping options
Google Photos to speed up sharing with new quick edit and cropping options
WhatsApp's new feature lets you highlight important Channel updates with star
WhatsApp's new feature lets you highlight important Channel updates with star
Apple teams with Nvidia to boost AI model speed and efficiency
Apple teams with Nvidia to boost AI model speed and efficiency