WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing

WhatsApp is rolling out a new and unique feature to simplify document sharing!
As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users can now use their phone’s camera to scan documents directly within the app.
The document scanning feature was first introduced in the WhatsApp for iOS 24.25.80 update.
This new feature is part of the document-sharing menu, making it easy to capture and adjust the scanned document.
After scanning, users can preview and adjust the document’s edges to ensure the document is properly framed.
Once the document is adjusted, users can send the scanned document instantly to a chat or group.
The new feature makes it easier for users to share documents on the go without needing a traditional scanner.
The scanned documents are clear and well-formatted, making them suitable for personal, educational or professional use.
A feature to scan documents with the camera is available to some users who have installed the latest WhatsApp version for iOS and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.
In addition to this, the instant messaging platform is working on a feature to highlight channel updates with a star which allows users to mark certain channel updates by starring them, making it easier to find or save important updates.