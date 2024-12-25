Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles

Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfectionist reflects on his own set of troubles.
In an interview released on Zee music YouTube channel, the 59-year old sat for a “candid conversation” with veteran actor Nana Patekar where they discussed their early careers, theatre days, and the life of an actor.
According to Aamir this was the first time he had the chance to have a lengthy conversation with Nana.
The Taare Zameen Par actor while talking about his early Bollywood days, he admitted that he used to feel inferior because of his height and feared rejection during auditions.
He noted, “I used to feel that what if people don’t accept me because of my height. This was my fear.”
Further, the PK actor shared how later he understood it did not matter much, and the most important thing was doing good work and developing good relationships with people around him.
Both the actors shared the troubles they faced when it comes to discipline, where Nana called himself indiscipline, Aamir revealed how he is also indiscipline and lazy and it became a huge problem.
Diving deep into this topic, the Dangal actor shared how this unruliness was not for his work but in his personal life.
While discussing bad habits, the Ghajini actor revealed how there was a period of time where he used to drink alcohol all night.
Aamir referred to himself as an “extremist” man, and despite knowing it’s wrong, he couldn’t stop himself.
Concluding the topic, both Nana and Aamir called films their “medicine”, the actor also shared how he has decided to do at least one film in a year.
On work front, Aamir khan is getting ready for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, filming of the film was wrapped on June 2024.