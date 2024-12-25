Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk

Egyptian footballer Mohamad Salah made some brutally honest confessions about his future in the club ahead of the January 2025 transfer window.
Salah’s future in Liverpool is uncertain as his current contract with the club is expiring soon and talks about the renewal of the contract have not started yet.
According to Liverpool.com, Salah while talking to the media after a win at Southampton in November said, “Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future."
“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see. I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see," he continued.
Notably, this is not the first time when Salah 32-year-old has hinted about the transfer. He has candidly spoken about his contract and transfer situation on different occasions.