Royal

Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte

The Princess of Wales accepts adorable surprise for daughter Princess Charlotte from a young fan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024

Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte


Kate Middleton received an adorable gift for daughter Princess Charlotte on Christmas.

While taking a walk towards St Mary Magdalene's Church on the Norfolk estate for the Yuletide service on Christmas, the Princess of Wales interacted with a young fan, who handed a handmade card to her.

In a video shared by The Sun, the mum-of-three could be seen kneeling down as she greeted a young admirer.

Kate flashed a beaming smile as she accepted the small gift.

After receiving the drawing Kate asked the young admirer, "Did you miss Charlotte? Shall I give it to her when I get back home, ok."

"That's so kind of you," she added.

Before moving forward, Kate took a tiny moment to shake her hand with the kid.

She then greeted "Merry Christmas" to the people gathered around the church.

Kate Middleton was accompanied by King Charles, who looked dapper in a camel coat and carrying an umbrella.

The monarch waved to well-wishers and shook hands with the Rev Can Dr Paul Rhys before prince Williams led the family into the church.

It is pertinent to note, Prince Andrew did not join the family amid his Chinese spy scandal.

