Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react

  • by Web Desk
  • December 26, 2024
Salman Khan has finally unveiled his first look from Sikandar!

On Thursday, December 26, the 58-year-old Ek Tha Tiger actor turned to his official Instagram handle and pulled the curtains from the first ever poster of his upcoming film along with a thrilling update that fueled fans excitement to a whole next level.

Revealing the exciting update, the Dabangg actor penned, “See u again kal subah theek 11.07 baje… #SikandarTeaserTomorrow.”

The poster featured Khan in his signature bossy look in a black ensemble away from camera in a side-pose. He also wore his iconic bracelet and a clip-on earring to complete his intense and rugged avatar.

Khan’s forthcoming film teaser is set to be released on his 59th birthday on December 27, 2024 at 11:07 am.

The exciting poster was also shared by Nadiadwala’s grandson with a caption, "You asked, and we heard you. Here's our Biggest gift for you all @beingsalmankhan fans on Sikandar's birthday.”

To share their thrilled and exciting reactions, the fans quickly rushed to the comment section.

“@beingsalmankhan can't wait for this!!! Super Excited,” expressed one, while another wrote, “First day first show.”

A third wished Khan in advance writing, “Happy Birthday Salman Bhai.”

Meanwhile, a fourth penned, “Good luck bhai jaan.”

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is slated to release on Eid 2025.

