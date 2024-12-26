Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react

Salman Khan has finally unveiled his first look from Sikandar!
On Thursday, December 26, the 58-year-old Ek Tha Tiger actor turned to his official Instagram handle and pulled the curtains from the first ever poster of his upcoming film along with a thrilling update that fueled fans excitement to a whole next level.
Revealing the exciting update, the Dabangg actor penned, “See u again kal subah theek 11.07 baje… #SikandarTeaserTomorrow.”
The poster featured Khan in his signature bossy look in a black ensemble away from camera in a side-pose. He also wore his iconic bracelet and a clip-on earring to complete his intense and rugged avatar.
Khan’s forthcoming film teaser is set to be released on his 59th birthday on December 27, 2024 at 11:07 am.
The exciting poster was also shared by Nadiadwala’s grandson with a caption, "You asked, and we heard you. Here's our Biggest gift for you all @beingsalmankhan fans on Sikandar's birthday.”
To share their thrilled and exciting reactions, the fans quickly rushed to the comment section.
“@beingsalmankhan can't wait for this!!! Super Excited,” expressed one, while another wrote, “First day first show.”
A third wished Khan in advance writing, “Happy Birthday Salman Bhai.”
Meanwhile, a fourth penned, “Good luck bhai jaan.”
Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is slated to release on Eid 2025.