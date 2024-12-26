Trending

Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS

The ‘Aik Chubhan Si’ actress shared a carousel of snaps as she geared up to step into the ‘coming year’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS

Sonya Hussyn is leaving 2024 behind in style!

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, December 26, the Aik Chubhan Si actress shared a slew of Christmas photos as she bid farewell to the ongoing year and geared up to step into the forthcoming one.

The slideshow kicked off with the Ishq Zahe Naseeb actress beaming as she captured a selfie in a black-and-white checkered shirt that she layered with a fluffy brownish coat. The actress wore minimal makeup to enhance her beautiful features.

In the next slide, Hussyn was seen posing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, while the third slide featured her standing in front of an adorable teddy bear that was adorned with multi-colored lights.

Alongside the carousel, Sonya Hussyn also penned a heartwarming caption that read, “Magical memories 2024, and I. As we prepare to bid farewell to 2024, I wish everyone peace and happiness this festive season. Let’s take a moment to cherish every experience, both sweet and bittersweet, for they shape our journey.”

“Here’s to embracing new beginnings and the beautiful adventures that await us in the coming year. Amin,” the Aisi Hai Tanhai actress concluded.

Meanwhile, the carousel continued to feature some glimpses from the actress’s Christmas celebration.

On the work front, Sonya Hussyn was last seen in 2024 TV drama Aik Chubhan Si which concluded just 2 days ago.

‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?

‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?
Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours

Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react

Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface

Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Karan Johar makes unexpected move for his upcoming rom-com
Karan Johar makes unexpected move for his upcoming rom-com
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party
Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true
Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true
Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles
Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles
Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama
Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama
Ananya Panday makes surprising confession about new milestone
Ananya Panday makes surprising confession about new milestone
Hania Aamir slays 'APT' dance challenge with glamorous GRWM twist
Hania Aamir slays 'APT' dance challenge with glamorous GRWM twist
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on allegations of misbehaving with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on allegations of misbehaving with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Mahira Khan, Adeel join Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding dance practise
Mahira Khan, Adeel join Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding dance practise