Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS

Sonya Hussyn is leaving 2024 behind in style!
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, December 26, the Aik Chubhan Si actress shared a slew of Christmas photos as she bid farewell to the ongoing year and geared up to step into the forthcoming one.
The slideshow kicked off with the Ishq Zahe Naseeb actress beaming as she captured a selfie in a black-and-white checkered shirt that she layered with a fluffy brownish coat. The actress wore minimal makeup to enhance her beautiful features.
In the next slide, Hussyn was seen posing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, while the third slide featured her standing in front of an adorable teddy bear that was adorned with multi-colored lights.
Alongside the carousel, Sonya Hussyn also penned a heartwarming caption that read, “Magical memories 2024, and I. As we prepare to bid farewell to 2024, I wish everyone peace and happiness this festive season. Let’s take a moment to cherish every experience, both sweet and bittersweet, for they shape our journey.”
“Here’s to embracing new beginnings and the beautiful adventures that await us in the coming year. Amin,” the Aisi Hai Tanhai actress concluded.
Meanwhile, the carousel continued to feature some glimpses from the actress’s Christmas celebration.
On the work front, Sonya Hussyn was last seen in 2024 TV drama Aik Chubhan Si which concluded just 2 days ago.