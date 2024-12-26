Trending

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari hosted a Christmas party at their house on December 25, 2024

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan graced Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with their husbands.

On December 25, Minal released pictures from the star-studded holiday party featuring her girl gang.

Taking to Instagram, she penned, “What a beautiful winter night with awesome food and great company. Thankyou Saboor & Saman for last night. What my Christmas looked like.”


The statement continued, “@harrishah15 even though I couldn’t make it to yours but had to steal this video off sumbuls, you’re a mood, without this budeo my dump would be incomplete. Thankyou @sabooraly @samankafridi for the amazing night and dinner. Also @imareebahabib sorry for the theft.”

Aiman colour coordinated her outfit with husband Muneeb Butt and donned a black dress.

Saboor went for a dazzling red gown while her husband Ali Ansari chose a classic three piece suite.

Yashma Gill also attended the Christmas party along with Kaifi Khalil and other Pakistani celebrities.


She wrote, “What my Christmas looked like. @harrishah15 even though I couldn’t make it to yours but had to steal this video off sumbuls, you’re a mood, without this budeo my dump would be incomplete.”

Yashma expressed gratitude for the hosts, “Thankyou @sabooraly @samankafridi for the amazing night and dinner. Also @imareebahabib sorry for the theft.”

At the end of her dump, all the girlies made a TikTok video.

