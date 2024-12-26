Karan Johar makes unexpected move for his upcoming rom-com

Karan Johar is gearing to bring back the magic with upcoming rom-com, starring an unexpected name.
The Bollywood director has seemingly ended feud with Kartik Aaryan as he announced him as the lead of his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
The Shehzada actor had a rumoured fall out with KJo in 2021 which became the reason of him leaving Dostana 2.
After three years since the news, the producer-actor duo are finally joining forces for a romantic-comedy.
Sharing on X and Instagram a 33 seconds snippet of the upcoming film, Kartik wrote, “The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026 (red heart).”
The video had a voice over by the Luka Chuppi actor which said, “I had three breakups, but no one knows after separation they all had hard time without me. I want the fourth one to not suffer like this so I will try my best not to let her get away, I have taken mother’s promise.”
Both also had a fun banter on their Instagram stories, hinting at the possible soon-to-be revealed actress who will star opposite Kartik.
For the unversed, Dostana starring Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor was announced in 2019, however, came to a sudden halt due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Later in 2021 it was reported that a rift between the two became the reason behind Kartik leaving the project.
The Freddy actor in 2022 addressed the speculations regarding the issue, he noted, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this”
On work front, Kartik Aaryan latest film Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 27.