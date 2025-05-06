Sports

Lewis Hamilton opens up on Met Gala 2025 co-chair duty: ‘Deeply greatful’

Formula 1 star Hamilton shares story behind his ‘emotion and meaning woven’ Met Gala fit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025


Lewis Hamilton opened up on being named as the co-chair of the Met Gala 2025 and the theme of the event.

Taking to the Instagram, the seven-time world champion called the 2025 Met Gala theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," royal and spritual as he share details about his ivory fit.

He wrote, “It’s hard to put into words what it means to co-chair this year’s Met. This year’s theme speaks to royalty, spirituality, and the sacred power of adornment. Materials like ivory and cowrie aren’t just beautiful, they carry ancestral memory. They are markers of identity, protection, and reverence.”

“I’m deeply grateful to the Costume Institute at The Met, to Grace Wales Bonner, to the incredible co-chairs, and to everyone who continues to honor the legacy of the Black Dandy. We’ve always been here. We’ve always been fly. And now, we’re seen,” he added.

The Ferrari driver teamed up with Grace Wales Bonner for a thoughtful sartorial exploration of identity.

Wales Bonner fashioned Hamilton an ivory suit with a cropped jacket, high-waisted trousers with a tuxedo stripe, coattails, and a white bow tie, with an embroidered ivory sash hanging from his waistband.

