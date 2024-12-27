Trending

Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend

Iulia Vantur, who is rumoured to be dating Salman since many years, penned adorable wish on his 59th birthday

  • December 27, 2024
Salman Khan has celebrated his 59th birthday bash with many heartfelt wishes from family, friends, fellow celebrities and his fand.

However, the one wish that standout the most was from his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur, who shared an adorable unseen photo of Khan.

lulia, who is rumoured to be dating Salman since many years, shared an adorable throwback photo of Salman Khan with his niece Ayat, who shares the same birthdate as him.

In the picture, Salman could be seen holding Ayat in his arms, with the little munchkin clutching his iconic bracelet.

“Happy birthday to these 2 beautiful souls #Ayat & @beingsalmankhan,” she penned along the photo.

lulia further added, “May u both be blessed with the most beautiful gifts in the world”


Although none of them has announced their relationship publicly, the Romanian singer-actor s often spotted with Khan.

In a 2022 interview, Iulia Vantur talked about pros and cons of being associated with Salman Khan.

"I feel for me, at the moment, I wanted to work on my own identity. I am working on that, especially because people don't know me so well here and I think it is important to do that," she told ETimes at the time.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for film, Sikandar, which is slated to release on Eid 2025.

