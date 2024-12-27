Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ faces setback on his 59th birthday

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar has faced an expected setback on his 59th birthday.
The Big Boss host had to made a tough decision regarding his new movie teaser after the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
On Friday, the makers of his next action film Sikandar announced that teaser launch has been postponed after the demise of PM Manmohan Singh.
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment posted on X, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM.”
The statement continued, “Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. - #TeamSikandar.”
On Salman’s 59th birthday, his family and friend threw him a small party.
Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri were spotted in the clips posted by Sajid Khan
Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan, nephew Nirvan Khan, and Ayat also joined the birthday bash.
The other Bollywood icons who showed up for his birthday party include Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, and Sohail Khan.