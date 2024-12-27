Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland

The people celebrating New Year’s Eve in Scotland are likely to experience rainy and windy weather.
As per Sky News, the Met Office predicts that there is a chance of severe weather conditions that could cause disruptions.
Meteorologist Simon Partridge said, “It looks like there could be some wet and rather windy weather, particularly across Scotland.”
There is also a possibility of snow in both higher areas, like mountains and low-lying areas in Scotland.
As per the Met Office, the change in weather is likely to be unusual compared to the recent conditions.
The rain and wind that are already affecting Scotland could become even stronger and move southward, potentially bringing snow to other regions of the UK as the new year begins.
The weather in the final days of this year will be boring and rainy, with some areas in Scotland expected to have light and scattered rain showers today.
Partridge said, "Basically, northeast seems to be the place to be for the next couple of days if you want to see some brighter and maybe even some blue sky at times, whereas elsewhere is mainly grey."
He added, “Over the weekend it will become a little bit windier and a little bit wetter across Scotland, with showers in northern Scotland as a result of low pressure.”