Royal

Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls

Kate Middleton is currently on a "mission" to "bring Prince Harry home" amid Royal rift

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024

Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls


Prince Harry revealed Kate Middleton's angry side in a shocking move.

The Duke of Sussex, who is living in the US with wife Meghan Markle since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, once exposed his beloved sister-in-law's heated text messages exchange with the duchess.

In his bombshell memoir, Spare, Harry walked down the memory lane to a tense conversation between Kate and Meghan just a few days before his wedding.

Harry revealed that Kate reached out to Meghan four days before the wedding to tell her that Charlotte's dress alongside others are needed to be restitched.

Taking his wife's side, the duke explained how Meghan couldn't immediately respond to the Princess of Wales's messages as she was simultaneously dealing with the "chaos" surrounding her father, Thomas Markle, heart surgery, which was due before their wedding day.

As per the screenshot shared by Harry, the royal ladies had a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses fitting, leaving Meghan in tears.

Prince Harry unveils Kate Middletons angry side amid reconciliation calls

In his book, Harry revealed that when he returned home, he found Meghan "sobbing on the floor". 

However, Kate Middleton extended an olive branch to the Duchess of Sussex by sending her an apology card.

This update was resurfaced amid the delightful reports suggesting that Princess Kate is currently on a mission to bring estranged brother-in-law back to the Royal family.

An inside source told Life & Style, "Kate is on a mission to bring Harry home."

"Kate wants the family to reconcile. With the king’s health continuing to decline, there’s only so much time for that to happen,” the insider added.

Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal
Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding

Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls

Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns

Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Princess Kate balances recovery, Royal duties in inspirational comeback
Princess Kate balances recovery, Royal duties in inspirational comeback
Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent
Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent
Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas
Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas
Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family
Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family
Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena shines in adorable Christmas photos
Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena shines in adorable Christmas photos