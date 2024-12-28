Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls

Prince Harry revealed Kate Middleton's angry side in a shocking move.
The Duke of Sussex, who is living in the US with wife Meghan Markle since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, once exposed his beloved sister-in-law's heated text messages exchange with the duchess.
In his bombshell memoir, Spare, Harry walked down the memory lane to a tense conversation between Kate and Meghan just a few days before his wedding.
Harry revealed that Kate reached out to Meghan four days before the wedding to tell her that Charlotte's dress alongside others are needed to be restitched.
Taking his wife's side, the duke explained how Meghan couldn't immediately respond to the Princess of Wales's messages as she was simultaneously dealing with the "chaos" surrounding her father, Thomas Markle, heart surgery, which was due before their wedding day.
As per the screenshot shared by Harry, the royal ladies had a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses fitting, leaving Meghan in tears.
In his book, Harry revealed that when he returned home, he found Meghan "sobbing on the floor".
However, Kate Middleton extended an olive branch to the Duchess of Sussex by sending her an apology card.
This update was resurfaced amid the delightful reports suggesting that Princess Kate is currently on a mission to bring estranged brother-in-law back to the Royal family.
An inside source told Life & Style, "Kate is on a mission to bring Harry home."
"Kate wants the family to reconcile. With the king’s health continuing to decline, there’s only so much time for that to happen,” the insider added.