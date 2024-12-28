Royal

King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial

The Duke of Sussex might create new problems for King Charles in new court hearing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024


Prince Harry can potentially cause a big problem for father King Charles during the upcoming hearing of his ongoing trial against a giant media house.

The Duke of Sussex who hasn't been on speaking terms with any member of the royal family after making multiple accusations against them in his bombshell memoir likely to bring more challenges to the firm with his expected return to the UK in 2025.

In a shocking turn of events, Harry's lawyer David Sherborne, confirmed on Friday that the duke will continue his legal battle against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun, for unlawfully gathering information through journalists and private investigators between 1996 and 2011.

He further revealed that the trial on Harry’s case, alongside former Labour MP Tom Watson’s, is expected begin in January 2025.

Now a commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams has warned that "The trial will be sensational just like his last appearance in the witness box was sensational." 

He went on to explain, "If Harry were to say something in court that he said the King said to him, whether or not the King actually did, it would cause absolute havoc." 

The royal expert further noted, "Whilst Harry has two court cases outstanding continuing, it appears there is nervousness about what he might say when under cross examinations or to his solicitors that might involve the monarch."

It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry paid four visits to the UK this year.

His last visit was in August to attend the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellows.

However, his made his first visit in March, shortly after he found out about the cancer diagnosis of his father.

Putin apologizes to Azerbaijan for passenger plane crash in Russian airspace

Putin apologizes to Azerbaijan for passenger plane crash in Russian airspace
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial

King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?

John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Princess Kate balances recovery, Royal duties in inspirational comeback
Princess Kate balances recovery, Royal duties in inspirational comeback
Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent
Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent
Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas
Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas
Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family
Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family