King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial

Prince Harry can potentially cause a big problem for father King Charles during the upcoming hearing of his ongoing trial against a giant media house.
The Duke of Sussex who hasn't been on speaking terms with any member of the royal family after making multiple accusations against them in his bombshell memoir likely to bring more challenges to the firm with his expected return to the UK in 2025.
In a shocking turn of events, Harry's lawyer David Sherborne, confirmed on Friday that the duke will continue his legal battle against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun, for unlawfully gathering information through journalists and private investigators between 1996 and 2011.
He further revealed that the trial on Harry’s case, alongside former Labour MP Tom Watson’s, is expected begin in January 2025.
Now a commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams has warned that "The trial will be sensational just like his last appearance in the witness box was sensational."
He went on to explain, "If Harry were to say something in court that he said the King said to him, whether or not the King actually did, it would cause absolute havoc."
The royal expert further noted, "Whilst Harry has two court cases outstanding continuing, it appears there is nervousness about what he might say when under cross examinations or to his solicitors that might involve the monarch."
It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry paid four visits to the UK this year.
His last visit was in August to attend the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellows.
However, his made his first visit in March, shortly after he found out about the cancer diagnosis of his father.