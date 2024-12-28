Princess Charlotte surpasses Kanye West’s daughter as world’s richest child

Princess Charlotte has officially been named the richest child in the world, boasting an extraordinary net worth of £3.9 billion.
The nine-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales has eclipsed her royal siblings and the offspring of global celebrities in the latest wealth rankings.
Charlotte's financial dominance places her ahead of her elder brother Prince George, 11, who ranks second with an estimated net worth of £2.8 billion, and her younger brother Prince Louis, 6, who takes the ninth spot at £97.9 million.
Notably, she has surpassed high-profile celebrity children like Blue Ivy Carter and North West, daughters of Jay-Z and Kanye West, respectively, reported GB News.
A significant portion of Princess Charlotte's wealth is linked to her growing influence, particularly in fashion, where she mirrors her mother’s unparalleled impact.
Dubbed the "Kate Effect," the Princess of Wales is known for her ability to drive demand for clothing and accessories she wears, with items often selling out within hours.
Research from Brand Finance identifies Kate as the most influential royal fashion figure, increasing the desirability of featured items by 38% among American shoppers.
Experts anticipate that Charlotte will follow in her mother’s footsteps, becoming a major fashion and retail trendsetter as she takes on more public duties in the future.
Beyond fashion, Princess Charlotte's financial portfolio includes future inheritances, family investments, and ventures already secured in her name.
Her growing fortune also reflects the strong brand power of the royal family, which continues to attract global attention and drive economic activity.
Prince George, set to inherit the Duchy of Cornwall—a private estate spanning 133,000 acres valued at over £1 billion—remains a close second in the rankings.
Despite his massive fortune, it is Charlotte’s influence, bolstered by her unique position as the middle child with a prominent public profile, that solidifies her place at the top.
As the youngest daughter of the future King and Queen, Princess Charlotte is poised to grow her wealth and influence in the years ahead, carving out her own legacy within the royal family and beyond.