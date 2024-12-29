Trending

Akshay Kumar pays sweet tribute to Twinkle Khanna on her 59th birthday

Akshay Kumar gushes over wife Twinkle Khanna in his touching birthday tribute

  December 29, 2024


Akshay Kumar has posted a hilarious video to celebrate his wife Twinkle Khanna’s 59th birthday.

On Sunday morning, December 29, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor shared a video clip compiling funny moments of Twinkle.

Taking to Instagram, he penned, “Happy Birthday, Tina You’re not just a sport; you’re the whole game. I’ve learned so much from you—how to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you’re almost always the reason for it).”

In the first frame, the Baadshah actress can be seen grooving to a Punabi song, wearing a black shirt and green trousers.

Akshay further wrote, “How to sing my heart out when a favorite song plays on the radio, and how to dance just because I feel like. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na.”

Shortly after the Indian star posted the video, his fans flooded the social media to wish the birthday girl.

A fan commented, “I’m the biggest support of you guys, wishing Twinkle bhabhi a very happy 59th birthday.”

On the relationship front, Twinkle and Akshay got married on January 17, 2001.

The romantic couple are proud parents to a son, Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara.

