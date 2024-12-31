Ananya Panday makes major confession after receiving huge 'opportunities'

Trending

The 'Call Me Bae' star makes first statement after cryptic confession about alleged boyfriend Walker Blanco

  Web Desk
  • |
  December 31, 2024
Ananya Panday has received a lot of opportunities this year, including blockbuster show, Call Me Bae.

On Monday night, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress posted a video clip and shared a major confession about 2024.

Ananya captioned the video, “WHAT A YEAR couldn’t possibly be more grateful for all the opportunities and the people and the memories and the love going into 2025 recharged with all the positivity and good vibes. let’s goooooooo.”

The Dream Girl 2 starlet revealed that she had received a lot of opportunities this year, for which she’s eternally grateful.

In one scene, Ananya, 26, can be seen holding a NOTV Indian of the year award.


She also added a small montage of receiving Spotlight Actor at Bazaar Woman of the Year Award.

Her post came after she made a cryptic confession about “long-distance” relationship with alleged boyfriend Walker Blanco.

Ananya preciously told Filmfare, “I think 45 days not meeting someone is good enough. I don’t think it is too bad. Two months is okay. Actually, distance does make the heart grow fonder.”

Notably, Ananya and her ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur ended their relationship back in May, 2024 after dating for two years.

