Ananya Panday gives sneak peek into Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat parties

Ananya Panday spills the tea on ‘after-after party’ at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence Mannat

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
Ananya Panday is opening up about fun parties at Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat!

During a recent interview with Filmfare, the Student of the Year 2 actress, 26, opened up about parties at the Jawan actor’s Mumbai residence along with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda, and gave sneak peeks into the fun time.

The actress expressed, "The best parties are the ones that end at Mannat.”

She went on to share that whenever they are on their way back from anyone’s parties, they often go to SRK’s home and do their own little after-parties.

“After we go to places - for example after Manish's (Malhotra) Diwali party - me, Suhana, Shah Rukh sir, Shanaya, and Navya, we went back, sat, and ate our burgers and discussed what happened through the night,” the CTRL actress revealed.

She continued, “And sometimes we continue dancing, just a few of us, and those are the best parties. The after-after parties."

Praising the Pathaan actor, Panday stated, "The way he (SRK) is and the way he makes the people around him feel. Not just family but any person he comes in contact with. I think that is such a charming quality. I wish to be even one percent of that one day."

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in 2025 film Shankara.

